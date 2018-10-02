Sky’s the limit for Vivienne

A Market Weighton businesswoman is preparing to expand her concern following 13 years of constant success.

Vivienne Pooleman, who opened the first Blue Sky Day Nursery in Market Weighton 13 years’ ago, is set to start a second day nursery next to Roko Gym at Clifton Moor, York.

Vivienne said the Market Weighton nursery, which was one of the first to offer totally flexible child care, has gone from strength to strength, mainly thanks to the amazing team who ‘promise to care for the children as they would their own’.

The second nursery, which will be called Blue Sky Day Nursery (York), is offering the same flexible day care, pre-school, creche and holiday club and will operate with the same values and ethos that has made the Market Weighton venue such a wonderful environment for children.

Vivienne said she is delighted to have had very positive feedback regarding opening her new nursery in York from the team and parents at Market Weighton and has quoted one of the parents of the children in her care as saying: “It’s a very lucky nursery to have your team running it. Such good staff my son never wants to leave each day.”

For more details about the Clifton Moor or Market Weighton nurseries call 01904 693007 for more details.

Alternatively go to the Blue Sky Day Nursery Facebook page.