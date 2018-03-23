Skin clinic to open above hairdressers

A Pocklington business is expanding after three years of very successful trading.

Mark Lee, owner of Mark Lee Hairdressing, is growing the business to include a brand new skin clinic at its premises on George Street.

The clinic promises to bring more opportunities for beauty therapists in the area and offer a high-end list of treatments expected to attract even more new clients to the salon.

The clinic has been created on the first floor above the popular hair salon.

After expanding the hair side of the business down in to what was the former cobblers shop, the new space paved the way for the next phase of Pocklington’s ‘luxury lifestyle salon’.

The skin clinic officially opens on Thursday 29 March between 5pm and 7pm and will offer beauty, holistic, full body treatments and facials.

The team will be on hand to show people around.

The treatment list will focus on helping clients achieve beautiful skin with mind, body and massage treatments also allowing clients to treat themselves to some relaxation.

There are also plans to increase the list of treatments in the near future making it the only clinic in Pocklington and surrounding areas to offer facial aesthetics.

Mr Lee said: “The opening of the skin clinic is a new phase of the business which the whole of our team are really excited about. It’s the result of many months of hard work and planning to get the salon and skin clinic to this point.

“Pocklington is a fantastic town with so much to offer, especially in the way of hair and beauty.

“I am really proud to be a part of the town’s offering and hope that we can continue to build on a hard-earned reputation for that high quality customer experience.

“I’d like to take this opportunity to thank all our customers for supporting us as a growing independent business. Without the support locally, we would not have got to where we are now.”