Six residents issued with littering tickets

Six perpetrators of anti-social behaviour, all under 16 years of age, were issued with East Riding of Yorkshire littering tickets this month.

The tickets were issued after Market Weighton Town Council followed up on its warning that people who terrorise the neighbourhood will not be tolerated.

A penalty notice for disorder together with a £90 fine was also issued to an 18 year old for supplying alcohol to minors.

In addition to receiving anti-social behaviour warnings, which could severely harm future education and employment prospects and the freedom to travel to certain countries including the USA, the six young people also received £75 fines.

If unpaid, these fines will default to the parents, who could find themselves served with a County Court Judgement and ordered to appear in the Crown Court.

If the matter is still not settled, parents risk bailiffs taking items to meet the fine and court costs incurred.

Councillor Nigel Botting, Mayor of Market Weighton, said: “Tickets are an important step in combating anti-social behaviour in the town. Eighteen months ago we warned the people involved that intimidating and anti-social behaviour will not be tolerated.

“They ignored these warnings and I am very pleased that our efforts to stop their behaviour have been rewarded.

“Rest assured we will continue our hard work to keep our community a safe place to live, work and visit.

“I must stress that this would not have happened without the diligent work of the PCSOs responsible for Market Weighton who have done sterling work in collating all the evidence to bring these people to book.

“We are very grateful for all their work, and hope that the Crime Commissioner and policing teams will now give our calls for more policing in Market Weighton greater consideration. It’s not a matter that can be avoided any longer.”

Anyone wishing to report a crime or anti-social behaviour can do so anonymously by calling 101.