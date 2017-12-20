Singer feels at Holme with assembly concert

Pupils and staff at Holme on Spalding Moor Primary School had a musical treat as they welcomed Rachel Croft into their school for a very special assembly.

Rachel, a singer songwriter based in York, agreed to visit the school to perform a few of her songs and answer the children’s questions.

The singer poses with two Holme pupils.

Mr Woodhouse, headteacher at the school, was thrilled to get the local musician involved.

He said: “I heard Rachel singing as part of the Tour de Yorkshire celebrations back in the summer.

“Her voice was amazing and I knew the children would benefit from listening to such a talented professional.

“Rachel is an excellent example of how someone can achieve great things with talent, determination and hard work. She is a super role model.”

Rachel Croft has just released her first single.

Rachel has released her first single ‘Only Dreams’ and jumped at the chance of meeting the children.

She said: “It was a real honour being invited to come and play, and actually pretty nerve racking, but what a lovely school! I hope my visit inspires them to pursue what they love, just like I have!”

The children thoroughly enjoyed the performance.

Lola, aged 10, said: “Rachel was a singing sensation. The whole school enjoyed it and she brought smiles to all of our faces.”