Singer feels at Holme with assembly concert

Pupils and staff at Holme on Spalding Moor Primary School had a musical treat as they welcomed Rachel Croft into their school for a very special assembly.
Rachel, a singer songwriter based in York, agreed to visit the school to perform a few of her songs and answer the children’s questions.
Mr Woodhouse, headteacher at the school, was thrilled to get the local musician involved.
He said: “I heard Rachel singing as part of the Tour de Yorkshire celebrations back in the summer.
“Her voice was amazing and I knew the children would benefit from listening to such a talented professional.
“Rachel is an excellent example of how someone can achieve great things with talent, determination and hard work. She is a super role model.”
Rachel has released her first single ‘Only Dreams’ and jumped at the chance of meeting the children.
She said: “It was a real honour being invited to come and play, and actually pretty nerve racking, but what a lovely school! I hope my visit inspires them to pursue what they love, just like I have!”
The children thoroughly enjoyed the performance.
Lola, aged 10, said: “Rachel was a singing sensation. The whole school enjoyed it and she brought smiles to all of our faces.”