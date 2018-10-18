Singer Emily Barker heads to arts centre

Award-winning singer-songwriter Emily Barker is to perform at Pocklington Arts Centre (PAC).

Emily is perhaps best known as the writer and performer of the award-winning theme to BBC crime drama Wallander starring Kenneth Branagh.

She will be at the arts centre on Thursday 1 November in what will be her penultimate UK date in her current tour.

Following the success of her latest album ‘Sweet Kind of Blue’ with its seamless mix of soul, blues, country and folk influences, Emily won the accolade of UK Artist of the Year 2018 at the UK Americana Awards.

Emily said: “I’m really looking forward to heading to Pocklington Arts Centre having never played there before!

“I’ll be accompanied by the talented Lukas Drinkwater on double bass and guitar and Rob Pemberton on drums and bass.”

PAC’s director Janet Farmer, added: “Emily is a true talent who has made a big impression on the world of Americana.

“Emily’s latest album has been attracting four-star reviews from the likes of Mojo and Q magazines, so it’s a real privilege to be able to welcome such a star to PAC for what we know will be a truly outstanding night of live music.”

Tickets, £13.50, are available at www.pocklingtonartscentre.co.uk or by calling 01759 301547.