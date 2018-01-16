Sinfonia brass players at arts centre

There’s a chance to join Sinfonia Viva, the Grammy nominated orchestra, for a musical spectacular featuring some of group’s most virtuosic, skilful and brilliant brass players, on Saturday 10 February, at Pocklington Arts Centre. Showcasing songs that range from baroque to jazz to light music there will be something for everyone.

From Fats Waller’s enduring and instantly recognisable Ain’t Misbehavin’ and Duke Ellington’s classic and much covered In a Sentimental Mood, to the light breezy sounds of Grainger’s Londonderry Air, this brass quintet will take you on a journey spanning over 300 years and across the globe.

Tickets (adults £6, children £5) are available now from Pocklington Arts Centre Box Office or by calling 01759 301547.