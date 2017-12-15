Silvano cooking up top treats at village bistro

A village eatery has pulled of a major coup by signing up one of the area’s top chefs.

No. 10 Cafe Bar and Bistro, which is situated on The Square at Stamford Bridge, has teamed up with popular Sardinian chef Silvano Scanu.

Silvano Scanu has spent over 40 years working in restaurants.

After taking time off, York’s most famous Italian Chef has inspired the venue to create a new menu.

No. 10 now offers a mix of Italian fare, steaks, burgers and seafood using fresh local produce, prepared with great care by Silvano.

Rachel Venn, owner of No 10. Café Bar and Bistro, said: “We are looking forward to working with Silvano in our family-run business which was a pottery for many years.

“What started as a passing comment about wanting to open a place where you can get a great coffee or nice glass of wine has resulted in No 10 being created.

To find out more about No. 10 Cafe Bar and Bistro, including full menu details, visit its Facebook page (www.facebook.com/No.10bistro) or call 01759 371624.