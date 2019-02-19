Showings to focus on Mile chariot find

Archaeologist Paula Ware’s talk about finding a second chariot and a Saxon settlement on The Mile in Pocklington in 2018 sold out several weeks in advance.

However, she has agreed that her presentation can be repeated, accompanied by a recording of her talk as a commentary. The showings will take place at Pocklington Arts Centre on Monday 11 March at 2pm and 7.30pm.

They will relate the find of the unique Iron Age chariot that became the focus for a BBC documentary, then go on to describe the excavation of mid-Saxon village remains on the same site.

Members of the Pocklington Heritage Partnership will be on hand to answer questions and explain the plans to keep the finds in Pocklington.

Tickets, £3, are available from the arts centre.