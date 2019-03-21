Show review by Julia Pattison: Club Tropicana at Grand Opera House, York

Musical: Club Tropicana

Venue: Grand Opera House, York

Dates: Until Saturday 23 March 2019

Review by: Julia Pattison

Oh, what a wonderful feast of fun this show was – just the thing to blow away those seemingly never-ending Brexit Blues!

I have to confess that I’ve never watched the X Factor, but I can see why 2009 winner Joe McElderry is named “the X-Factor golden boy with the 24-carat voice and diamond personality” after seeing his zany and energetic performance as Garry, the hotel Club Tropicana’s Entertainments Manager in this fizzing, feel-good production.

The story line is that Lorraine (Karina Hind) the bride to be, rings up Olly (Cellen Chugg Jones) on an archetypal brick of a phone on the day of their wedding to tell him the bad news that she can’t marry him.

You knew then instantly which decade we’d been whisked back to, and the Jukebox 80s numbers, from Fantastic Day, to Making Your Mind Up (lovely nod to equality in that number – watch out for it!) were a real treat.

Lorraine and her friends decide to go on the non-refundable honeymoon at Club Tropicana, and so does Olly and his friends too; add to the mix hotel owners Robert (Neil McDermott) and Serena (Amelle Berrabah), an anxiously awaited hotel inspection, and a cunning Christine (played with brilliant comic timing by Emily Tierney) and you have a recipe for comic chaos, laced with side-spitting slapstick – a perfect mix.

The Ensemble were outstanding; full of energy, bringing Nick Winston’s choreography wonderfully to life helping to maintain a snappy pace throughout the show.

Great music from a live band on stage, carefully concealed until a dramatic moment, and a witty, saucy, but family friendly script by Michael Gyngell, directed by Samuel Holmes and Nick Winston.

This show far exceeded my expectations. In the words of Producer Mark Goucher: “We have tried to make a fun show with some great music”.

I think he and his talented team can be very proud of this peach of a musical!