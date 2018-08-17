Shops urged to enter contest

Pocklington MP Sir Greg Knight is calling on the area’s shopkeepers to enter the Best Small Shops Competition.

The contest celebrates the creativity of small shops and the central role they play in local communities.

The competition is open to all small shops, and shopkeepers can nominate their businesses until Sunday 9 September. The 25 most impressive applications selected by a panel of retail industry experts will be invited to a Parliamentary Reception later this year.

The judges will be looking for evidence of a small shops’ entrepreneurial spirit, ways that they have been innovative, and what they have done to have a lasting positive impact on their community.

Sir Greg said: “We are served well by a vast array of hard working, creative and delightful small independent shops across a variety of sectors in this area.

“They add life, colour and vibrancy to our high streets and I encourage local shop owners to enter this competition.”

Visit www.bestsmallshops.co.uk for more information.