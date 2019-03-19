Shop’s Gin and Therapy night for YAA cause

Keeley Dodds, Lloyd Garland and Jo Barnes get ready for the Gin and Therapy evening.
A Pocklington farm shop is hosting a ‘G&T’ evening to raise funds for Yorkshire Air Ambulance.

The Mile Farm Shop is holding a Gin and Therapy evening on Friday, March 22, for people to enjoy retail and holistic therapy and speciality gin.

Organiser of the event, Jo Barnes said: “We wanted to put on another fundraiser for Yorkshire Air Ambulance and, given that it’s just a week before Mother’s Day, we thought that we would host a social evening with a bit of pampering, retail therapy and some speciality gin.

“The free pamper taster sessions will be available on a first come, first served basis and guests will be able to choose between Reiki from B Fitness and Wellbeing; a neck and shoulder massage by Hands that Heal; a mini facial from Tropic Skincare or a style and colour analysis from Styled By Laura.

“There will also be retail therapy stalls in the Barn selling pamper products and treats, including Butterflies Chocolates; Concealed Scents; Prickles Party Food; Boho Queen Jewellery; Flamingo Stationery; Body Shop at Home; Let it be Gin and Pinewood Crafts. All of the stall holders have generously donated a raffle prize to raise additional funds.”

Tickets for the evening, cost £5 and include a speciality gin, prosecco, wine or fruit juice and canapes.

They are available from the shop or can be reserved over the phone by calling 01759 305420. There will also be a gin bar featuring local gins from Hooting Owl Distillery and Sloemotion.