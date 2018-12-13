Shetland Pony’s mane is cut off by intruders

A Barmby Moor businessman is appealing for information after a Shetland Pony was targeted by intruders.

Gregg Huber, owner of Bar Farm Antiques, is hoping someone can shed some light on the incident after the pony, called Scooby, had its mane cut off.

Scooby before his mane was chopped.

The attack, which took place either late on Saturday 8 or early on Sunday 9 December, occurred in a field at the back of the popular antiques business. The intruder would have had to walk through the main section of the property to get to the area and Mr Huber is hoping that someone will come forward with some information.

Mr Huber said: “I was very angry when I first found out what had happened and am still angry now – what sort of person would do this?

“I don’t know exactly what happened. I just know that when I let Scooby out on Sunday his mane had been cut off.

“I have no clue on why someone would do something like this. Someone would have to come all the way through the property to get to him. It’s very odd that someone would do this. We wanted to warn people about this incident so they are aware of it.

“We have reported the incident to the police, and they have acknowledged they have got the report.

“Like most businesses in the Pocklington area, we welcome all customers and treat them as if they were entering our home. This one incident will not change that.

“It is important to try and do something about this and the other needless damage and trauma that seeks to sour our community.”