Shed Seven duo will headline Handpick’d

Shed Seven’s Rick Witter and Paul Banks, Thea Gilmore, The Howl and The Hum and Seafret have all been ‘handpicked’ to perform at a truly unique festival taking place under one roof.

Pocklington Arts Centre (PAC) will be bringing the festival season to a close next month with a truly spectacular celebration of some of the best established and emerging talent in the UK today.

Twenty acts will perform across three stages at ‘Handpick’d’ in a weekend of discovery for fans of live music and the spoken word alike in a festival that will be the first of its kind for the venue.

On Friday 28 September Shed Seven founding members Rick Witter and Paul Banks will headline the Friday night with an acoustic set.

Expect all their classic anthems such as ‘Going for Gold’, ‘Chasing Rainbows’ and ‘Getting Better’ plus songs from their acclaimed new album Instant Pleasures.

They will be supported by The Howl and The Hum and Jade Helliwell.

On Saturday 29 September Thea Gilmore, The Eskies, Seafret, Coco and The Butterfields, Matt Abbott, The Dunwells, Buffalo Skinners, Dan Webster Band, Bella Gaffney and Polly Bolton, Rachel Croft, Amy May Ellis; Me and Thee and E will take to the stage.

PAC’s director Janet Farmer said: “Handpick’d Festival is an opportunity for us to showcase some of the artists who have performed here previously and are firm favourites of PAC, while also being a celebration of some of the musicians and acts we admire the most.

“This is an amazing line-up that heavily features some of the biggest and most exciting up and coming acts in the UK right now alongside some of the very best musicians.

“PAC will have something for everyone at Handpick’d Festival – come on in!”

Weekend tickets cost £61, or £57 (under 18s). Friday only tickets cost £27.50, or £25 (under 18s); Saturday only tickets are £36.50 or £30 (under 18s).

Visit www.pocklingtonartscentre.co.uk to find further festival information, stage times and full listings.