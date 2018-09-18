Shared ownership homes at South Cave development

The East Riding of Yorkshire Council is working closely with communities to help bring forward new housing, which is vitally important to ensuring the survival of rural settlements and services.

Construction is currently underway on a scheme of 10 affordable homes at West End Farm Close, South Cave.

The new development consists of six three-bedroom properties and four two-bedroom properties and will be offered for sale as shared ownership.

Shared ownership allows qualifying buyers to purchase a share in the property of between 25% and 75% and pay a discounted rent on the remainder.

Councillor Symon Fraser, cabinet portfolio holder for strategic asset management, housing and environment, said: “This development is the first of its kind by the council and recognises the growing demand from local residents for low-cost home ownership solutions.

“Shared ownership is an excellent way to help people who otherwise would be unable to afford to buy their own home.

“The development will target local residents through a sales policy which will prioritise households with a local connection to South Cave.”

The development of the South Cave scheme is part-funded by a £350,000 grant from Homes England and is being constructed by contractor Hobson and Porter Ltd.

Shared ownership homes provided by the council are also available to buy in Pocklington and Goole, with new locations being added all the time.