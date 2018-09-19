Service rings in the changes at Sancton church

A special rededication will ring in the changes at a village church this Sunday (23 September).

All Saints’ Church at Sancton will be hosting a Rededication of the Bells service at 4pm following work on the three bells.

The Rededication of the Bells service will be held at All Saints' Church, Sancton, this Sunday.

Rev Peter Nelson will lead the All Age Worship while John Arthur, the York Diocesan Bells Advisor, will address the event about the importance of bells to communities.

The Market Weighton Handbell Ringers will be performing, while The Beverley and District Ringing Society will bring their mini ring for active ringing with ropes , led by the The East Riding Ringing Centre from North Cave.

A spokesman said: “The bells are chiming again.

“The original bells 1500, 1550 and the recast 1898 have been rehung in the old frame.

“They are fixed so there will be no movement to stress the tower’s stonework or the wooden frame.

“The chiming is operated with electronically controlled clappers striking the bell in the normal place to give the authentic sound.

“We hope you have heard the chimes of the clock which ring between 8am and 8pm.

“Basically, very old bells using new technology.

“Before the service, from 2.30pm to 3.15pm, we will be taking small parties (up to six) at 15-minute intervals up the tower to see the new work.

“The stairs are difficult but OK if taken slowly, and it’s a bit dusty, please wear shoes /boots.

“If you would like to go up please book with Graham Ward at pandg@ivyhouse.karoo.co.uk or call 07836 228445.”