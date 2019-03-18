Serious motorcycle collision at Murton - police witness appeal

Police have issued an appeal for information, and for an important witness to come forward, after a serious collision at Murton.

At about 6.45pm on Friday (15 March), a group of three motorcycles were travelling towards York on the A166 from the direction of Stamford Bridge. Near the junction with Murton Lane, one of the motorcycles, a white Triumph, collided with a traffic island.

The rider, a 36-year-old man from the Selby area, suffered serious injuries, and was taken to Leeds General Infirmary by Air Ambulance.

The road remained closed until about 12.15am the following day for collision investigation.

TC Mark Patterson, of North Yorkshire Police’s Roads Policing Group, said: “We are looking to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision and has not yet spoken to the police. We also want to hear from anyone who was on the A166 between Stamford Bridge and Grimston Bar on Friday evening and may have seen a group of three motorcycles travelling together, or anyone who has dashcam footage for that time.”

Witnesses, or anyone who can help the investigation, should email TC Mark Patterson (Mark.Patterson@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk) or TC Andrew Kirby (Andrew.Kirby@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk), or phone 101. Please quote incident reference number 12190047023 when passing information.