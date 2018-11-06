Series of events to remember Sancton’s fallen

Sancton residents are planning a series of events to mark the 100th annivsersary of the end of World War One.

Coordinated by Sancton Village Hall and All Saints Church, many residents and friends of the village have been involved.

Knitted, crocheted, cut-out and pottery poppies are everywhere. ‘There But Not There’ transparent silhouettes of soldiers, commemorating those from Sancton who died in service, have been placed in the church.

A commemorative booklet incorporating local knowledge of the community at the time will be launched at the festival.

In 1914-1918 Sancton was a rural farming village with many inter-related families, some of whom still live in the village.

Rob Thomson will lead a walk round the village telling the stories of the Sancton servicemen at 2.30pm on Saturday 10 November, starting at the village hall.

Sancton’s original Roll of Honour has been conserved by York Archaelogical Trust and will be unveiled at the opening of an exhibition on Friday 9 November at 7pm in the village hall. The exhibition will also be open 2.30pm to 4.30pm on Saturday 10 November.

Saturday evening will feature music and readings of the time in a Centenary Concert in the Church at 7.30pm.

On Sunday, there will be live screening direct from the Cenotaph in the Village Hall. All Saints’ recently restored bells will join in the ‘Ringing for Peace’ initiative at 12.30pm.

The Remembrance Service is held at 4pm and feature selected readings, poems and prayers from the war.