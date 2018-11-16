Serach on to find region’s most successful businesses

The search for the region’s best, brightest, most successful and innovative tourism businesses is now on following the launch of the 2019 Remarkable East Yorkshire Tourism Awards (the REYTAs).

Regarded as the tourism “Oscars”, the REYTAs honour the very best, from major visitor attractions and events to hotels and accommodation providers, restaurants, pubs, cafes, food retailers and producers.

For 2019, there are 14 REYTAs up for grabs, including a new category – Remarkable Food Experience – which is open to establishments and organisations providing a consistent quality food or drink experience outside of a traditional restaurant setting, including breweries, vineyards and food/drink festivals and markets.

Entries must be in by Friday 18 January, 2019, after which a shortlist of finalists will be drawn up.

Judging will then take place via independent panels and mystery shopping, ahead of the finals night on Thursday 14 March.

Councillor Richard Burton, cabinet portfolio holder for leisure, tourism and culture at East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said: “The Remarkable East Yorkshire Tourism Awards (REYTAs) are now in their 10th year and continue to go from strength-to-strength. Being shortlisted for one of these prestigious awards is a great achievement and those who go on to win represent the very best of what our area has to offer.”

Visit www.visithullandeastyorkshire.com/reyta/ to find out more information.