Selfish Giant show brings magic to arts centre

Experience powerful storytelling, captivating puppetry, and a sprinkling of magic this February half-term at Pocklington Arts Centre (PAC) when ‘The Selfish Giant’ comes to town.

Children will also get the chance to meet and greet the characters and puppets from the show when it comes to PAC on Wednesday 20 February.

PAC director Janet Farmer said: “What a wonderful way to start off our season of theatre at PAC than with this truly magnificent and magical tale.”

Tickets are available by calling 01759 301547.