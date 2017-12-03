Second publication by Holme journalist

Holme on Spalding Moor journalist Steve Anderson has published his second book called “Karma – Where it all went wrong”.
The book explores the consequences of the animal kingdom exacting revenge on man for the slaughter it has inflicted since time immemorial. It is full of adult humour, current history and serious issues.
The book is available at £7.99 from Amazon, from York Publishing Services and other retailers.
