Second book by Holme author

A Holme on Spalding Moor author has just released her second novel.

Nicki Todd’s new tome is entitled What The Chuff?

The paperback charts the adventures of Jessica who is fourteen years old.

She is desperate to grow up and live the life. Her mum is trying desperately to stop her!

Her best friend leads the way, although not always the right way.

A spokesman said: “Jess hilariously gropes her way through the many trials, tribulations and traumas of growing up.

“The book also follows Jess through life at university while trying to meet her one true love.”

Nicki said: “Writing has always been a passion.

“I write when I can while working as a solicitor, raising two children, and attempting to be the dutiful wife.”

What the Chuff?, released by Olympia Publishers (ISBN number 978-1-78830-187-9) is on sale now for £7.99 at all good book shops in the area.