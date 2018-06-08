Seaton Ross gearing up for third festival

Seaton Fest returns for its third season on Saturday 16 June (from 2pm).

The community music festival will be promoting local musical talent from around the Yorkshire region.

Kazz Unplugged.

Seaton Fest is a free to enter event hosted on The Playing Fields at Seaton Ross.

A wide range of musical genres is catered for from folk through 50s rockabilly and ska to indie music from the 90s.

New for this year is the Friday evening Open Bar session at 7pm featuring local musicians Evie Barrand and Ben Parcell.

Richard Chapman, bookings manager for the festival, said: “I am pleased to host emerging talent this year, with many of our artists being drawn from ‘BBC Introducing’ – the BBC’s platform for new music.

Rachel Croft is one of the booked acts.

“The line-up for Seaton Fest features the following artists: Kazz Unplugged, The Jitters, Rachel Croft, Monkey Punch, Grinny Grandad from Pocklington, and CopOwt.

“As well as showcasing local musical talent, Seaton Fest will also feature real ales from Tony Rogers, who runs the Half Moon brewery in Ellerton.”

Event co-ordinator Gail Brockhouse added: “We are pleased to once again keep this event free to enter to encourage a community spirit at the event. We are able to do this because of the profits we make at the bar and food stall along with generous support from local sponsors, Sumo, Rolawn, and Ryedale Organics.”

Visit www.seatonfest.org.uk for more details.