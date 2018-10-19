Search for Yorkshire's most canine-friendly watering hole is on

Do you enjoy a pint with your pooch? Then now is the time to nominate your local pub as Yorkshire's most dog-friendly watering hole.

Yorkshire’s leaderboard is now live, with dog-loving pub goers casting their vote to find the perfect pub for pooches.

The DogBuddy Dog-friendly Pub Awards were introduced by Europe’s leading online dog-sitting platform DogBuddy, with the aim of recognising and celebrating the UK pubs that go the extra mile to make dogs (and their owners) feel welcome.

DogBuddy is encouraging pubs across the country to embrace ‘paw power’ and welcome not just two, but four-legged customers too. Not only will these awards show some well-deserved appreciation of existing dog-friendly establishments, but they also aim to promote dog-friendly values across all pubs nationwide, inspiring dog owners in the UK to discover and visit their local pubs.

Last year, The Old Glen House in Shipley was crowned the most dog-friendly pub in Yorkshire. This year, the Last Post in Ripponden is currently topping the table, mounting a serious challenge for the title of being Yorkshire’s most pooch friendly pub.

Voting is open now. Voting closes on Sunday 28th October 2018. Anyone can vote for their pub by visiting dogbuddypubs.com or take a look at the current leaderboard at dogbuddypubs.com/yorkshire-leaderboard.