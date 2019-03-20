Sean takes the kindest cut for Princess Trust

A former Pocklington School student has undergone the kindest cut to bring in funds for a national charity.

Sean Perryman, 23, had the majority of his long locks chopped off to raise funds for the Little Princess Trust.

Sean's new hairstyle, as chosen by the highest bidder.

He started growing his hair two years ago so he could support the trust which provides real hair wigs free of charge to children and young people up to the age of 24, who have lost their own hair due to cancer treatment and other conditions.

Ahead of the hear-raising feat, Sean put out a challenge to the highest bidder – they would be able to choose the new hairstyle and he would wear it for one month. The eventual winner choose four green pigtails.

Sean has raised over £500 for this worthy charity and he said he plans to wear a beanie hat pretty much most of the time over the next month.

Sean said: “Richard from Austin Charles provided the haircut free of charge, so big thanks to Austin Charles for all their support. I have raised more than £500 so far but there’s still chance for people to support the good cause.”

Losing his hair at Austin Charles.

Visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/sean-perryman to donate to Sean’s campaign.