Sean returns to Pock-based company

License Dashboard, the Pocklington-based Software Asset Management (SAM) technology and services vendor, has announced the return of former director and product creator Sean Robinson as sales director.

Robinson is the original creator of License Dashboard’s License Manager product, which has developed over 15 years into an industry-leading software asset and licence management tool, continuing to deliver SAM services to some of the largest companies across the world.

Managing director Sam Mudd said, “We are delighted to be welcoming Sean back.

“Those who have worked with Sean will know he is tirelessly passionate about the product and the services he has created for our company, and for clients in the past.

“Sean will head up our efforts to grow our technology and service sales across the world.”

Sean said: “It is with great delight and excitement that I return to the company.”