Scouts hold AGM in their revamped hut

This is the first monthly report from the 1st Pocklington Scout Group.

The group recently held its the annual AGM at the Scout hut and it was well attended by leaders, parents and children.

It was a great opportunity for everyone to admire the newly repaired and varnished floor. They also got to see the new extension, storage for all the kit, built onto the scout hut to replace the old Kit Kat trailer that was easily visible from the rugby club before it was moved.

The AGM was led by Bob Albrecht, the chair of the Group Executive Committee. Dave Smith, treasurer, reported on the group’s finances, with notable donations of £1,400 from the Co-op and £1,000 from Barmby Moor Kids Club.

Donations such as these ensures that the group continues to grow.

Committee officers were formally re-elected and requests for others to volunteer for the group committee are always welcome.

Then came the section reports; Beavers, Cubs, Scouts and Explorers.

The Beavers (6-8 year olds) was presented by leaders Rhys Burton (Tiger) and Charlotte (Wolf). Wolf had written a poem about all the activities the Beavers have been up to over the last year, which is typical of the entertaining approach the Beavers take.

The Cubs (8-10½) had kindly given up their evening for the AGM, and so those present all explained why they like about Cubs. Akela talked about all the badges that the Cubs have been earning, and about the camps and challenges they have got involved in over the last year.

Skip reported on the Scout section (10½-14) , which has 32 scouts, seven leaders, as well as three young leaders.

He described a whole multitude of camping and survival skills the Scouts learn. The Scouts go on camps regularly throughout the year, including a week during the summer where they visited Brownsea Island (the home of Scouting) for canoeing and swimming.

T he Scouts summer camp next year is to Switzerland for 10 nights and need fundraising ideas to support as many attending as possible.

Robin Hull and Mike Rook reported for the Explorers section (which is district based, not just Pocklington).

This group meets on Wednesday evenings, and get involved with many challenges, and camps such as the one in summer where only sleeping bags and rollmats or hammocks had been used, and all cooking took place on an open fire.

The AGM was wrapped up by two Scouts who have been selected to go to the 2019 International Jamboree, where 50,000 scouts from around the world will meet in West Virginia. They will spend three weeks in the states in total, staying in Washington and New York.

If you or your children wish to get involved with any section of the 1st Pocklington Scouts, Cubs, Beavers or Explorers please contact Siobhan Clarke on siobhan@clarkehrconsulting.co.uk