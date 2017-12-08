Scouting for new adult helpers

A successful Scout Group in the Pocklington and District area is looking for more adult helpers to help with the smooth running of the organisation.

Stamford Bridge Scout Group has more than 140 members, and boys and girls from the age of six come together to have adventures, serve their community and make life-long friendships.

Scouts enjoy the Family Weekend at Boggle Hole, near Robin Hoods Bay.

In an age of tablets, mobile phones and on-demand TV it is often said that young people aren’t active enough, but the Stamford Bridge Scout Group is clearly bucking this trend.

Group Scout leader Ben Barber and his team of volunteers have taken the group from strength to strength in the past three years.

“We have amazing programmes in place for all sections with more outdoors and adventurous activities than ever before.

“We’ve just returned from our Family Weekend at Boggle Hole near Robin Hood’s Bay where 85 of us had a great fun-filled weekend. The scouts had a survival weekend up at Givendale and we went narrow boating in West Yorkshire.

“I’ve been leader for a couple of years now and in that time we have built a great executive committee and a great leadership team. I’d like to thank all those adults who support our group.

“They continue to make the Group the success it is.

“The group is made up of four sections – Beavers for children from 6-8 years old, Cubs for 8 to 10 year-olds, Scouts from age 10 and finally Explorers from age 14. There are over 140 children in total across all four sections from Stamford Bridge and surrounding villages.”

“Due to this success, we do need some more leaders, especially assistant leaders for the Beavers Colonies (6-8 year olds) which run on Monday and Friday evenings. You would be given all the training necessary and wouldn’t be expected to take charge – just help run events that have been planned by more experienced leaders.”

If you would like to get involved or would like to know more about the group and opportunities for volunteering to help please contact Ben Barber on 07866 799729.