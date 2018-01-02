School worker’s close shave for cancer charity

A teaching assistant from Pocklington Community Junior School has ‘Braved the Shave’ for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Jo Ryan, who had locks of 60 centimetres in length, had her head shaved for the charity.

Jo after Braving the Shave.

Before this kindest cut, Mrs Ryan had visited her hairdressers just five times in the past 20 years.

Mrs Ryan said: “I saw the Brave The Shave advert on the TV and just knew I had to do it. I kept saying that it’s no big deal and it’s just hair – but the truth is I love my hair and I hate getting it cut. I have been to the hairdresser only five times in the past 20 years!

“My hair was split into three sections which were all 60cm long. These sections were cut off by Carina from Nik’s Barbers and all three will be donated to the Little Princess Trust to be made into wigs for children with cancer.

“Later in the day I visited Nik’s Barbers shop to have the full head shave.

“I decided to shave my head as a gesture of solidarity for my friend, but thanks to the generosity of so many people, we have also raised more than £1,000 for Macmillan Cancer Support so thank you everyone.”