School’s road safety message at Saxon Gate

Housebuilder David Wilson Homes has installed a brand-new sign promoting road safety awareness at its Saxon Gate development thanks to the help of some Stamford Bridge school children.

Children from Stamford Bridge Primary School were invited to create their own road safety designs as part of a competition during Road Safety Week, putting their imagination and creative skills into practice for the project.

The two talented winners, Beatrice Wharfedale and Isla Saunders, saw their designs transformed into a colourful road safety sign and installed outside the Saxon Gate development to remind local drivers to drive with care.

Beatrice, aged 6, imaginatively incorporated a ‘Think Before You Cross’ slogan while Isla, aged 7, impressed with her ‘Hold Hands when Crossing the Road’ message.

Jessica Stone, sales adviser at Saxon Gate, said: “At David Wilson Homes, we’re extremely conscious of promoting road safety, particularly amongst the younger generation.

“We were delighted to work alongside the children at Stamford Bridge Primary School on this activity and choosing a winner was extremely difficult.

“All the designs that we received were wonderful, so a special well done to Beatrice and Isla for winning the competition with their excellent designs.”

