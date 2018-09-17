School’s joy as nature project takes top prize

Bishop Wilton Primary School pupils were delighted to discover that their involvement in a national scheme has been recognised by winning the prestigious “Best Environment Project” in the 2018 National Lottery Good Causes awards.

The school had been chosen as one of 260 schools to transform their outdoor space into a pollinator-friendly habitat.

Supported by environmental and education charity Learning through Landscapes, the project was up against 700 entrants in the category, beating six other finalists to scoop the winning prize for their youth-led initiative Polli:Nation.

Through their commitment to Polli:Nation, Bishop Wilton Primary has encouraged their pupils to protect pollinating insects, with a dedication to increase the number and diversity of these species in our local area near Pocklington.

The school’s findings will help scientists to develop an accurate understanding of the current state of the habitats for Britain’s pollinating insects.

Mrs Louden, at Bishop Wilton School, said: “We are incredibly proud to be a part of such a vital project. The children have loved learning about pollination and the many different insect species that we need to protect.

“We were all over the moon to find out Polli:Nation had won the National Lottery Award.

“It has been an honour to be one of the lucky schools bringing pollination to the school grounds. We look forward to continuing our support and providing crucial data to this fantastic initiative.”