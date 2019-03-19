School’s help of note from foundation

Holme on Spalding Moor Primary has enhanced its music curriculum with the help of the Jean Freedman Foundation – and a former teacher from the school.

Jean Freedman was a long-time member of the North Camden Chorus.

Holme on Spalding Moor pupils with some boomwhackers.

After a career as a music teacher in primary schools, Jean had continued to give lessons in singing and piano, from her own home, to children and adults.

When she died at the end of 2018 her family wanted to find a way to honour her, and her life-long love of music.

Her son, Allan Scarlett, was a teacher at Holme on Spalding Moor Primary in the late 1980s/early 1990s.

Mr Scarlett decided to start a foundation that combines his mother’s deep love of both music and children by supporting music education.

He said: “I worked at the school for seven years and very much liked the people and the children. I’ve known Mr Woodhouse for a long time and knew he would take the project forward.”

At present the school has no funds for specialist music support. Using money already raised by The Foundation, the very talented and experienced music teacher Kim Rooke, has been employed to work on Friday afternoons for two terms.

More than 60 children in years 3 and 4 will learn to play an instrument such as the ukulele or recorder, or tuned percussion tubes known as boomwhackers.