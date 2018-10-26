School’s appeal for competition support

Staff and pupils at St Mary and St Joseph RC Primary School have entered a contest to replace their ICT equipment.

They are now hoping Pocklington residents will get behind them and vote for the school in the Aviva competition.

A spokesman said: “Four SMART classrooms, from reception to Year 6, require replacement interactive whiteboards and teacher laptops. In at least 2 classrooms this need is immediate.”

Visit https://community-fund.aviva.co.uk/voting/project/view/4-705 to vote for St Mary and St Joseph’s campaign.