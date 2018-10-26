School’s appeal for competition support

Pupils at St Mary and St Joseph School in Pocklington are asking residents to vote on the Aviva link.
Staff and pupils at St Mary and St Joseph RC Primary School have entered a contest to replace their ICT equipment.

They are now hoping Pocklington residents will get behind them and vote for the school in the Aviva competition.

A spokesman said: “Four SMART classrooms, from reception to Year 6, require replacement interactive whiteboards and teacher laptops. In at least 2 classrooms this need is immediate.”

Visit https://community-fund.aviva.co.uk/voting/project/view/4-705 to vote for St Mary and St Joseph’s campaign.