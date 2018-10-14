School’s 60th marked with special event

It is 60 years since Woldgate School opened its doors for the first time as the secondary school for Pocklington and surrounding villages.

Many thousands of pupils have passed through the school since 1958, each has a story to tell, and the Pocklington and District Local History Group wants to share and record those stories.

As a contribution to the 60th celebrations, the history group is staging a celebratory workshop in the school on Thursday 18 October at 7.30pm. It will be lead by Jane Henley, a PTA member for several years, history group archivist and ex-pupil Andrew Sefton and John Brown, Woldgate’s head/warden from 1973 to 1997.

The evening will begin with the showing of an archive film from the early days of the school. This will be followed by asking all present to complete a memory card and exchange their memories of the school.

The history group is hoping everybody with a connection to the school during the last 6o years can join them.

Mr Brown summed up the aim of the event, saying: “We hope to renew acquaintances, share and record memories, enjoy previous encounters and ponder over our pictures and other memorabilia.

“Who has still got their first merit slip or their first detention note? We aim to produce a standing exhibition for posterity and copying facilities will be available on the night. We are hoping the first head boy will share his earliest memories of that position, followed by head girls and boys from late 1970s, early 1980s, then late 1990s and the current holders in 2018.

“The current headteacher, Jonathan Britton, will also be present at the event.”