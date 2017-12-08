School has the technology to improve athletes

The Athletic Development Programme at Pocklington School has received a boost recently with the addition of new equipment and technology, which will significantly enhance the current programme undertaken by over 85 students at the School.

The new items cover the following areas:

Data monitoring – which focuses on the collection and analysis of objective data to monitor performance and progress, assess form, screen for injuries and asymmetrics and reduce injuries

Coaching and training - which uses technology to facilitate coaching and training improvements

Rehabilitation - which provides resources to enhance the ability of injured students to maintain strength and conditioning levels

Students involved in a range of sports, including hockey, rugby, cricket, tennis, trampolining, swimming, netball, skiing and dance are offered a place on the Strength and Conditioning Programme, which starts in the third year and runs through to the Sixth Form. Its aim is to enable the students to develop their fitness levels, coordination, strength, power and energy systems, appropriate to their age, to help them consistently improve their performance levels in their chosen sports.

Pocklington School’s Head of Athletic Coaching and Development Jonathon Wheeler said: “Having this new equipment puts Pocklington School at the forefront of athletic development provision for students, giving them facilities normally reserved for professional sportsmen and women.

“The kit is already in use and we have received great feedback from the students on what a difference it’s making to their development.”