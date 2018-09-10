School bidding to bag Tesco funding

Holme on Spalding Moor Primary School is bidding to bag a massive cash boost from the Tesco Bags of Help initiative.

Three groups in every Tesco region have been shortlisted to receive a cash award and shoppers are being invited to Market Weighton’s store to vote for who they think should scoop the top grant of £4,000.

The school is one of the groups shortlisted for the September and October round of voting using the store tokens.

The school has a dis-used quadrant in the centre of the building it wishes to develop.

Headteacher Steve Woodhouse said: “Our children have asked us to develop a Peace Garden where they can both enjoy and learn about the environment.

“The new area will also be educational, teaching children about life processes and plant species.”