School bidding to bag Tesco funding

Holme on Spalding Moor School pupils give the thumbs up to the proposed Peace Garden.
Holme on Spalding Moor Primary School is bidding to bag a massive cash boost from the Tesco Bags of Help initiative.

Three groups in every Tesco region have been shortlisted to receive a cash award and shoppers are being invited to Market Weighton’s store to vote for who they think should scoop the top grant of £4,000.

The school is one of the groups shortlisted for the September and October round of voting using the store tokens.

The school has a dis-used quadrant in the centre of the building it wishes to develop.

Headteacher Steve Woodhouse said: “Our children have asked us to develop a Peace Garden where they can both enjoy and learn about the environment.

“The new area will also be educational, teaching children about life processes and plant species.”