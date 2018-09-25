School backs innovative learning app

Pocklington School has been working closely with digital learning developers, Chatta, who have produced innovative learning apps to develop children’s oral communication skills in the UK and overseas.

The apps allow children to improve their conversational ability by uploading and talking about their photos or pictures.

The school is giving particular support to the development of Chatta English, which helps young people and adults learn and teach English as an acquired language.

Mark Ronan, headmaster of Pocklington School, said: “This is an exciting opportunity for the school to develop resources that will benefit Pocklingtonians.

“Importantly, it will also support young people in less advantageous circumstances, as well as overseas students.”