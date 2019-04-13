Scarborough's Indiana Jones - Prof Joann Fletcher - opens town's book festival

Scarborough Egyptologist Professor Joann Fletcher got Books by the Beach off to a fascination start.

The professor gave her talk Scrolls in the Sand: the Egyptians Origins of Writing at Scarborough Library.

The archaeologist Professor Joann Fletcher is our very own Indiana Jones – substitute her trademark black outfits and red hair for whip and fedora – sharing her passion for and secrets of the ancient world to an enthralled audience.

FULL Books by the Beach programme here

Any notion that the origins of writing would be as dry as the Egyptian sands Fletcher loves so much were quickly dispelled as – with slides of the Sea Life Centre and the Pyramids they resemble – she transported us to the shores of North Sea to the banks of the Nile.

This was a history lesson at its best – informing, down-to-earth, funny and totally absorbing as the professor conjured up every day life of the Pharaohs and their subjects.

Showing us examples carved in stone or written on papyrus – we covered medicine, maths, physics, curses, love stories and laundry lists.

Bradford-born Fletcher has lived in Scarborough for more than 20 years and has helped put us on the map with her TV programmes including the award-winning Mummifying Alan.

Her style is intelligent, engaging and inspiring.