Save the bees with half-term family fun at PAC

Visitors to PAC over the half-term break can help save the world, one bee at a time, thanks to a visit from multi-award winning ThisEgg Theatre and their critically acclaimed award winning production Me & My Bee.

Me & My Bee is a new family comedy for ages 5+, created and performed by Joe Boylan, Josie Dale-Jones and Greta Mitchell, with the aim of tackling the plight of the humble bumble bee in a way that inspires the next generation.

Me and My Bee will play at the arts centre.

Josie said: “Recent media attention given to the plight of bees sparked conversations about how we can make a show to do more to help.

“If we can get the next generation active now, the future starts to look better. At the end of the show we give the audience seeds, so they can go out there help save themselves by saving the bees.”

She added: “We hope the show raises awareness not only about bees, but about their effect on our own ecosystem.

“We hope it makes audiences think about how to take care of the smaller things, cause and effect, and how to respect the planet we live on, before it’s too late.

“Most of all we hope it empowers our audience - we want them to leave feeling like they can make a difference, whilst having a good time.”

The show is lighthearted, playful, informative and thought-provoking using a combination of storytelling, clowning, original live music, movement and simple audience interaction.

Josie said: “We had a lot of fun making the show. We chose what went in it, which means we get to perform in a style we really enjoy, and hope the audience does too.”

Me & My Bee will be live at PAC on Tuesday 30 October at 2.30pm. Tickets are priced at £7 each or £26 for a family ticket, available from our Box Office on 01759 301547 or online at www.pockligntonartscentre.co.uk