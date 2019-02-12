S-mashing time for Duchenne at pub fundraiser

A special event was recently held at the Cross Keys in Pocklington to raise much-needed funds for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy.

Event was organised by Claire Sowden whose son Jack was diagnosed with the muscle wasting disease.

Enjoying the fundraising night.

The fundraising night raised £236 for Jack and the Duchenne cause.

Claire said: “I would like to say a massive thank you to landlord Richard Smith at the Cross Keys.

“There were three contestants in the mashed potato competition: Luke Bibby (chef) Joe Plows (barman) both of the Cross Keys and Mick ‘The Hat’ Carr – one of the regulars.

“Luke Bibby won the competition by a good distance.

“There was a raffle at the event for two people to win two free Sunday lunches.

“These prizes were won by Clare Potts and Brian Dobson.

“Also, Luke the chef auctioned his skill and time to cook a meal in the highest bidder’s house. This was won by JD Farrow.”

Visit www.mda.org/disease/duchenne-muscular-dystrophy to find out more about Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy.