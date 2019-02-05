Rural business seminar held at Pocklington Rugby Club

A seminar will be held at Pocklington Rugby Club for rural businesses ahead of Brexit.

Local firms will be able to gain advice on how to weather any potential ‘Brexit Storm’.

The seminar, organised by George F Wite, will take place on Monday 25 February.

It will focus on discussing the opportunities for rural business to improve performance, maximise assets, and reduce risk during these uncertain times.

Simon Britton, partner at George F White, said: “I believe it’s time to put measures in place to ensure, no matter what happens with Brexit, your rural business is as resilient as possible.

“There’s a lot of information and advice available, and due to ever changing policies, requirements and eligibility rules it can be puzzling at the best of times.

“This is why we’ve decided to travel across Yorkshire, ensuring that rural business owners receive tailored advice on the opportunities currently on the table, and therefore a chance to make the necessary changes to strengthen their business before it’s too late.

“You must ask questions like – What Government or grant funding is still available? What will be the impact from new Government policy and how can I benefit from it?

“If I want to sell, what is my asset worth, what does the market look like and when is the best time? And, how do I better utilise my available assets now?”

Visit www.georgefwhite.co.uk for more information on the forthcoming seminar and how to register your attendance.