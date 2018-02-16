Runners head to Pock for Snake Lane event

On Sunday 25 February more than 1,000 athletes will head for Pocklington to take part in the popular Snake Lane 10 mile road race.

The race, hosted by local club Pocklington Runners, was first held in 1992 so the 2018 edition is the 27th running of the event.

The Pocklington Runners team at last years race.

Places to run in the race are so sought after that the 1,250 places to compete in this year’s event were sold out within an hour of the entries opening in October last year.

The race attracts both local athletes and those from further afield with many travelling to the town from as far away as Scotland to the South East of England, with our local runners.

Runners obviously enjoy their visit to Pocklington with many returning year after year.

The race starts at 10am from Garths End in Pocklington, heading out of town along The Mile and then turning to Meltonby.

The runners get ready to start the popular race last year.

From Meltonby the runners push on to Bishop Wilton and the halfway point.

From Bishop Wilton the race turns to Bolton along the winding Bolton (Snake) Lane from which the race takes its name.

At Bolton the competitors turn back to Pocklington via Yapham Mill to finish in The Market Place.

Short road closures

For the safety of competitors and spectators short road closures will be in place as follows:

Garths End and The Mile will be closed to traffic between 9:45am to 10:30am for the mass start of the race.

The Market Place will be closed to traffic between 8am to 1pm for the finish of the race.

For both road closures diversion routes via Chapmangate will operate.

Pocklington Runners ask that motorists using these areas of the town on Sunday to be aware of the road closures and exercise caution when passing runners on the road.

Race marshals will be in place on the course to ensure everyone is kept safe.

A spokesman for Pocklington Runners said: “The finish of the race is a fine spectacle and the atmosphere created in The Market Place at the finish is what brings many travelling athletes back to the town year after year. The lead runners will cover the 10 mile course in under 55 minutes so will be arriving back at the finish by 10:55am.

“The visiting athletes bring many supporters/spectators to the town for the day and the local residents of Pocklington are always welcome to come out and give our local runners an extra boost as they race for the finish line.

“Pocklington Runners would like to thank the residents of Pocklington for their continuing patience and support for this race which is considered a highlight in the town’s sporting calendar.”