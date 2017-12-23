Run raises almost £2,000 for air ambulance

The organisers of the Tinsel Time Tractor Run have handed over a cheque for £1,925 to the Yorkshire Air Ambulance.

The cash was raised through admission fees and people with buckets collecting donations from the crowds who came out to watch the procession.

Spectators had the chance to see 61 decked out tractors as the run left Holme on Spalding Moor on a circular route.

One of the organisers Angela Hammond said: “We would like to thank everyone who took part in the run and everyone who has donated for such a worthy cause.”