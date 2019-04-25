RSPCA received more than 180 calls about exotic animals in East Yorkshire last year

The RSPCA received more than 180 calls about exotic animals and rescued a rising number of exotic pets last year in East Yorkshire, new figures show.

The charity received 184 calls about exotic animals, and increase on 162 in 2017. The charity also rescued 41 exotic pets, a rise on 2017 total of 29 creatures and two fish.

The RSPCA believes the reason behind some of the suffering of these exotics pets is that owners do not do their research and don’t understand the type and amount of care that they need, resulting in them being neglected, dumped or escaping.

Specialist exotics officer, Inspector Lucy Green, said: “Although their numbers are small compared to more common pets, we have real concerns about the welfare of reptiles and other exotic animals kept as pets or entertainment in this country.

“Reptiles and other exotic pets are completely reliant on their owners to meet their welfare needs including requiring the correct levels of heat, light and humidity, plus an appropriate diet.

“Many of the animals we’re called to help are found stray outside, where they can very quickly suffer in the cold.”