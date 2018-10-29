Royal approval for six hearing dog volunteers

Six people, including three from this area, have been presented with an award by The Princess Royal on behalf of charity Hearing Dogs for Deaf People.

Maureen Smith from Selby, Keith Rutherford from Stamford Bridge, Eleanor and Derrick McRobert from Knaresborough and Margaret and Dave Barr from Market Weighton, were presented with awards by The Princess Royal at a special ceremony at the Beatrice Wright Centre in Bielby – the Hearing Dogs’ northern training centre.

The Princess Royal at the Bielby venue.

The during celebration of the centre’s 10th anniversary, the Princess Royal rewarded people who have gone above and beyond in their support of the charity – giving up their time to help train and care for dogs that will one day change the life of a deaf person.

Keith Rutherford, from Stamford Bridge, has been a volunteer driver for the charity for over 10 years – picking up and dropping off both dogs and humans. He has even been known to be out checking road conditions at 4am ahead of some of the charity’s events.

Margaret and Dave Barr, from Market Weighton, have been volunteering for Hearing Dogs for 15 years.

Their roles as Welfare Fosterers sees them providing foster care for dogs that need it – from younger dogs having breaks in training to retired hearing dogs. Dave also acts as a volunteer driver for the charity.

Victoria Leedham, volunteering manager at Hearing Dogs for Deaf People, said: “These six volunteers have over 60 years of volunteering service under their belts – selflessly giving up their time to help change the lives of deaf people.”

The centre has various volunteering roles including dog fostering, looking after dogs during the evenings and at weekends, socialising puppies, and helping to train dogs at home. To find out more about the roles visit www.hearingdogs.org.uk/volunteer.