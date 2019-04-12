Rotary thanks over blood pressure day

Pocklington Rotary Club has thanked everyone who helped with this year’s Check Your Blood Pressure event at the arts centre.

A Rotary spokesman said: “The centre was a good venue and the event would not have been possible without the support of the Health Centre who provided staff to take the blood pressures.

“We are very fortunate we have this type of support in Pocklington.

“52 people had their blood pressures taken and 22 of them were asked to follow up with a visit to their GP.

“This high number shows how worthwhile this event is in helping to take steps to reduce blood pressures and hence prevent strokes.”