Roll the Dice for a chance to win a new car and help primary school

Fundraisers at a primary school near Pocklington are on a mission to raise over £7,000 – and they’ve enlisted the help of local businesses Langlands Garden Centre and Drakes Garage to help them hit their target.

Drake’s Garage in Shiptonthorpe has donated a brand new Renault Clio as the prize in a ‘roll the dice’ competition organised by Friends of Warter School.

Over the weekend of the Friends’ annual Snow Ball (2 and 3 December), the car will be at Langlands Garden Centre in Shiptonthorpe, where visitors can pay to roll the dice to be in with a chance of winning. All of the money raised will go to Friends of Warter School.

James Ducker, director of Langlands Garden Centre, which is also hosting the Snow Ball at their Shiptonthorpe site, said: “The Snow Ball on Saturday night is a sell-out, but anyone can visit the garden centre over the weekend and, for £5 a turn, try their hand at rolling all sixes to win the car. The ball has become a showcase event in the school’s fundraising calendar, and we hope this added attraction will help boost the final total raised.”

Friends of Warter School is a group of parents whose aim is to raise funds to help with the cost of school trips and other resources the school provides for the children to help improve their school experience.

The funds raised by Friends of Warter each year are used to pay for the school’s annual Magic Carpet Theatre Production and contribute 25% to all class trips, as well as books and class budgets for other learning resources. In recent years, the funding has bought playground equipment, reading books, IPads, sports equipment, AV equipment, ICT and science software, among other things.

Lisa Hoggarth, Friends of Warter School, said: “We are thrilled to offer such an exciting competition thanks to Drakes Garage and our hosts, Langlands.

“The Snow Ball is set to be a fabulous night and we are so grateful for the support of all the local businesses who are sponsoring the event and supplying auction prizes. We will be creating a new outdoor play area for the children at school with the money raised.”

The ‘Roll the Dice’ competition will run at Langlands Garden Centre on York Road (A1079), Shiptonthorpe, from noon to 4pm on Saturday 2 and Sunday 3 December.