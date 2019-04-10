Rolawn’s gold standard for customer care

A Pocklington and District business has achieved a coveted gold standard as a trusted merchant for the third year running.

Genuine customers, posting real reviews on the trusted feedback site Feefo have resulted in Seaton Ross based Rolawn being awarded Gold Trusted Merchant Status for the third year in a row.

Feefo, one of the leading global independent consumer feedback services recorded overall order success ratings for Rolawn for the year ending December 2018 at 98.05%.

For Rolawn customers the good news is that investment in research, processes, people and machinery is producing results in the turf fields of Yorkshire.

Paul Dawson, Rolawn managing director said: “This award and our order success rates are fantastic results, as so much effort has gone into maintaining our quality, consistency and professionalism throughout 2018.

“We are now looking to build on this success and push on into 2019 with further improvements and developments, most significantly on turf, but also on our topsoil and bark ranges.

“Visit www.rolawn.co.uk/rolawn-tv/the-journey-of-a-rolawn-customer-order to see a short video on how Rolawn create great service for their customers.”