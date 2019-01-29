Rocking Rudolph raises £8,000

Derwent Lions Club, part of Lions International, has had a very busy Christmas period:

Senior citizens event

More than 100 senior citizens attended the Yorkshire Air Museum event.

In early December the group hosted more than 100 hundred senior citizens during a Christmas event at the Yorkshire Air Museum. Guests had a buffet supper and were entertained by musicians with help from the Elvington Brownies.

Buses were provided from Wheldrake, Stamford Bridge and Dunnington as well as local nursing homes.

Rocking Rudolph visits

Throughout December the Lions’ Christmas Sleigh visited many local villages including Wheldrake, Thorganby, Escrick, Naburn, Fulford, Heslington, Elvington, Melbourne, Seaton Ross, Dunnington, Sutton and Newton Upon Derwent, Stamford Bridge and the Cattons.

The dedicated team was forced to miss Deighton this time around due to a major traffic accident.

The Lions members would like to thank the many helpers and the people who gave generous contributions to the collection.

In total just over £8,000 was collected towards Lions Charites for local,national and international good causes.

Christmas tree recycling

Earlier this month, the Lions members were busy again in Elvington, Dunnington, Wheldrake and Stamford Bridge – collecting and recycling 350 Christmas Trees in return for a small donation, with proceeds going to St Leonards Hospice and Lions charities.

A spokesman said: “We would like to thank everyone who used the scheme and in particular a huge thank you to Toby H Johnson Ltd for their support in shredding the trees.”

Derwent Lions welcome new members who feel they would like to put something back in to their community. Please contact Lion John on 08458 332816, visit the club’s website at http://lions105c.org.uk/derwent, or go to the group’s Facebook page.