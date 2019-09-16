River Derwent Friends group to host free talk

A new group has been formed in Newton upon Derwent.

The group plans to make the walk along the old towpath of the River Derwent, from Kexby Bridge to Sutton upon Derwent, more accessible and attractive to visitors.

The new organisation, called Friends of Newton’s River Derwent, has big plans for the waterway and has secured funding to make a real difference.

The friends plan to clear overgrowth so that the tranquil waters of the river can be seen from the banks and they are sure the views will have a calming effect on the well being of people.

An information board will be placed at the entrance to the Ings and this will display photos of birds, wild flowers and trees, which will help to identify species and make a visit more worthwhile.

The group’s proposals have received support from Heritage Lottery funding, natural England and East Riding County Council.

The members have organised a talk and slide presentation which will be held on Thursday, September 19.

Simon Christian from Natural England will be delivering a free public talk and slide presentation at 7pm in the community centre at Newton.

Mr Christian will explain the work he and his colleagues do along the Lower Derwent and at the Wheldrake Nature Reserve.

A spokesman said: “The talk is open to everyone and people will be able to meet members of the Friends of Newton’s River Derwent.

“Contact Margaret Horsley for more details on 01904 607295.”