Ringing in the changes at service

The recent re-dedication of the historic bells at Sancton on Sunday saw a festival of bell ringing.

Rev Peter Nelson led the service and dedicated the repaired Sancton Tower bells from the tower base.

The congregation have a go at bell ringing and found they needed some practice.

John Arthur, the York Diocesan Bells Advisor, also gave a talk supported with slides on the history of bells in religious practice particularly as it related to Yorkshire.

Many of the congregation climbed the tower to see the actual work beforehand.

The work has involved remounting the two 1500 bell and the recasting 1890 one on solid metal beams.

These are firmly fixed to the 1720s wooden frame, giving it significant extra strength.

The three bells are rung using electrically operated clappers so again no vibration to disturb the tower.

The restoration has reinstated the traditional sound of the old bells and village clock for checking mobile phones or watches from eight t0 eight.

A spokesman for the event said: “After Mr Arthur’s talk the Market Weighton Handbell Ringers performed for us.

“A bell in each hand and a team of 10 makes hand-eye coordination together with the ability to count a significant skill. We all enjoyed singing Immortal Invisible with them.

“Finally there was a great performance by the ringing team from North Cave All Saints Church.

“They brought their own mini ringing tower with eight bells activated by ropes so replicating bells in a tower.

“Simon Plows and his team were still enthusing over their winning of the Beverley and District Striking competition the previous weekend.

“After their performance Simon and his team encouraged the congregation to have a go.

“The noise was rather more chaotic and many comments about how difficult ringing is. It’s a community skill.”